From the day he was hired, UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster laid out his three pillars.

Discipline is atop that foundation, followed by respect and enthusiasm.

Bruins offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy embodies it all, and it hasn't taken long for the players to figure that out less than a full week into spring camp. Both Foster and receiver Logan Loya have already highlighted the energy Bieniemy has brought in his return to the program.

Bieniemy, who was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator during his first stint from 2003 to 2005, said "it feels pretty damn good" to be back in Westwood.

"I mean, look at this facility. This facility wasn't here (in 2005)," Bieniemy said in his reintroduction to the local media after Thursday's practice at Spaulding Field, marveling at the surroundings of the Wasserman Football Center. "I remember once one time this used to be the old coaching, running back room here," as he pointed to his left to a shaded area that's now an entrance across from Pauley Pavilion.

Through two practices open to the media, Bieniemy has not minced words on the field as he offers instruction to players that he said he is still in the early stages of evaluating. It's a reputation that came with mixed feelings at his previous two NFL stops, which included a pair of Super Bowl rings in 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and an abrupt one-year stop with the Washington Commanders before returning to the college level.

Bieniemy's most recent college stop was as the offensive coordinator at Colorado in 2011 and 2012.

Bieniemy declined to go into detail about his NFL exit with the Commanders, where his practice demands reportedly rubbed some players the wrong way. As for the transition back to college, though, he said "teaching and coaching does not change."

"You still have to do a great job of overcommunicating clarity," Bieniemy said. "You got to make sure that you're reaching your guys in the room. It's never easy, whether it's pro, it's college or high school because everybody accepts or retains information differently."

During one point of Thursday's practice, Bieniemy appeared to direct his words at the offensive line, shouting, "Put a hat on a (expletive) hat and let's play ball!"

After a pair of false starts by fullback Anthony Adkins, he added: "Do it again, you're off the field!"

So far, so good in the approach, Loya said earlier in the week.

"Yes, very engaged, very engaged for sure," Loya said. "It’s just the energy level and it makes you match it, so it’s awesome."

Foster said Tuesday that Bieniemy's methods line up with what he wants in that first pillar.

"I just love his energy," Foster said. "You’re going to hear that out here. I’m excited about that. He’s getting the guys going, holding them to a standard that they want to be held to. And I think that’s going to help us get to where we want to go."

Among the players who have already been on the receiving end of Bieniemy's sharp tongue includes Bruins running back T.J. Harden. During the first practice, Harden was told: "If you don’t like working, don’t worry about it. I’ll find someone else.”

After Thursday's practice, though, Bieniemy spoke glowingly of Harden's "toughness" and work ethic.

"He's a good kid," Bieniemy said. "I mean, he works at it, it's important to him. I like everything that he's put on tape. He's a quiet kid. I want him to be a little more outspoken, if anything, but he's not a kid that has many words. He allows his actions to speak, but I've enjoyed watching him, it's been fun. He's a leader by example and I'm impressed by what I've seen so far."