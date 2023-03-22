UCLA, Gonzaga ready for next chapter in recent NCAA tournament history
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin remembers the sting of losing to Gonzaga at the 2021 Final Four in Indianapolis.
It was a 93-90 overtime thriller the Bruins lost on a Jalen Suggs buzzer-beating 3-point runner that was banked in a few feet inside the halfcourt line.
Just seconds earlier, UCLA thought Johnny Juzang’s second-chance layup was going to force a second overtime. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few elected not to call a timeout and Suggs delivered an all-time NCAA tournament moment.
“It was a great game,” Cronin admitted Tuesday before his No. 2-seeded team flew to Las Vegas for another shot at No. 3-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA West Regional semifinals.
Cronin has since rewatched the game film, as the Bruins studied the Bulldogs prior to last season’s 20-point loss in a regular-season rematch in November 2021.
Well, almost all of the footage.
“I studied the game last night. I hit pause as soon as we tied it,” Cronin said. “What the hell do I need to watch that (shot) for? You think I’m a masochist?”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news