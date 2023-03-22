UCLA head coach Mick Cronin remembers the sting of losing to Gonzaga at the 2021 Final Four in Indianapolis.

It was a 93-90 overtime thriller the Bruins lost on a Jalen Suggs buzzer-beating 3-point runner that was banked in a few feet inside the halfcourt line.

Just seconds earlier, UCLA thought Johnny Juzang’s second-chance layup was going to force a second overtime. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few elected not to call a timeout and Suggs delivered an all-time NCAA tournament moment.

“It was a great game,” Cronin admitted Tuesday before his No. 2-seeded team flew to Las Vegas for another shot at No. 3-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA West Regional semifinals.

Cronin has since rewatched the game film, as the Bruins studied the Bulldogs prior to last season’s 20-point loss in a regular-season rematch in November 2021.

Well, almost all of the footage.

“I studied the game last night. I hit pause as soon as we tied it,” Cronin said. “What the hell do I need to watch that (shot) for? You think I’m a masochist?”