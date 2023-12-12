Addison posted the announcement on social media more than eight hours after former San Diego State safety Marcus Ratcliffe announced his own intention to transfer to UCLA.

Former Oregon senior safety Bryan Addison , who was originally committed to UCLA almost six full years ago, is finally making his way to Westwood.

After a lack of incoming activity in the transfer portal to start the period, UCLA landed its second safety in a matter of hours Tuesday evening.

Addison committed to UCLA in December 2017 before flipping to Oregon.

In July 2018, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney reported that Addison asked for and was granted his release from UCLA over an issue with a standardized test score. He would have been part of Bruins head coach Chip Kelly’s first signing class.

Addison was originally a four-star recruit from nearby Gardena (Calif.) Serra.

Now, Addison finds his way back to UCLA after a season that was cut short in mid-October because of what Oregon head coach Dan Lanning reportedly called “personal reasons” and he left the program.

After redshirting as a freshman and appearing in four games, Addison appeared in 49 more contests over the next five seasons — including a transition from wide receiver to safety in the 2020 season.

He last appeared in a game Sept. 23 against Colorado before his season came to an abrupt end.

Addison’s best season was in 2022, when he made a career-high 30 tackles to go with five pass break-ups, two interceptions and a forced fumble while appearing in 12 of Oregon’s 13 games. He made one start that season, playing 336 snaps on defense and another 44 on special teams with a team-best 81.8 coverage grade on a scale of 100 by PFF.

In the updated transfer portal rankings, Addison is now listed as a three-star safety.