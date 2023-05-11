The facelift for UCLA’s 2023-24 men’s basketball roster will undergo another change.

Abramo Canka, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Italy who appeared in 22 of 37 games as a freshman last season, will enter the transfer portal, Bruin Blitz confirmed Thursday.

Multiple reports Wednesday indicated that the logjam in minutes — even despite late-season injuries ahead of him in the rotation — contributed to the decision.

Bruin Report Online first broke the news.

Canka, who averaged 1.5 points and 0.7 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game, remained on the bench after national defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark and Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year Adem Bona went down in March with injuries.

Both have since declared for the NBA draft, with the possibility of withdrawing and returning to school by the May 31 deadline. Remaining in the draft will be all-conference freshman team standout Amari Bailey.

Canka, who appeared to be a capable 3-point shooter (5 of 10 last season) with the ability to excel in full-court press defense, would have likely been part of another crowded competition for minutes.

This offseason, UCLA also brought in Utah transfer guard Lazar Stefanovic and secured a commitment from 6-foot-6 French guard Ilane Fibleuil.

He was the Bruins’ first international recruit after assistant coach Ivo Simovic joined the staff last June.

In December, Canka said he understood his role and limited opportunities that came with it.

“Whenever coach calls me to go inside the game or do something, I’m always ready to do it,” Canka said. “With time, maybe my role will change. But, right now I know what’s my role.”

Before the season started, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said he envisioned that Canka would be a four-year player who would be part of the team’s long-term foundation.

“You’ve got to have some guys that are going to be in your program (for more than a year),” Cronin said.

Now, the Bruins will have to restock that foundation for a team that could theoretically lose its entire starting five, or at least three starters pending Clark and Bona’s decisions.