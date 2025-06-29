Local 2029 ATH Prentice Jones Jr. ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ after UCLA offer

UCLA made a quick decision on its evaluation of local 2029 athlete Prentice Jones Jr.

Eleven days removed from the up-and-coming Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco recruit’s participation at the Bruins’ prospect camp, Jones’ father told Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno that secondary coach Demetrice Martin extended a scholarship offer Saturday. He formally announced the offer Sunday.

Jones, who participated as a defensive back at the camp, was among the handful of young targets already high on UCLA’s radar heading into it.