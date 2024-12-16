UCLA officially announces return of secondary coach Demetrice Martin

“The opportunity to go back to my hometown & be with my parents and children weighed HUGE in my decision,” Martin wrote as part of graphic posted on his social media account.

Before the release, Martin formally announced his departure from alma mater Michigan State after one season and his return to Westwood.

Two weeks after reports circulated about his return, Demetrice Martin’s hire as UCLA’s secondary coach and pass game coordinator was officially announced Monday.

Martin, a Pasadena native, was previously UCLA’s defensive backs coach under Jim Mora from 2012 to 2017, including an assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.

"Coach Meat knows what it takes to win at UCLA," Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said in a statement announcing the hire. "He is an enthusiastic recruiter who consistently brings the best out of his players on and off the field. We're excited to have him back on the West Coast and I know he can't wait to get to work."

Martin and Foster coached together from 2013 to 2015 when Foster was a graduate assistant coach, and again in 2017 when Foster returned from Texas A&M to coach the Bruins’ running backs.

Martin also coached locally at Morovia High School, Muir High School, Pasadena City College and Mt. San Antonio College before entering the collegiate ranks in 2006.

Previous stops also include USC, Washington, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon before spending one season with the Spartans.

Martin made an immediate impact earlier this month, with his then-pending hire playing a role in flipping Corona (Calif.) Centennial four-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano III to sign with the Bruins’ 2025 high school recruiting class.

Martin is the second formally announced coaching change, joining new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.

UCLA has yet to announce the expected hire of Fresno State defensive line coach Jethro Franklin.

Meanwhile, Football Scoop previously reported that Arkansas State assistant Andy Kwon is expected to be the next UCLA offensive line coach.

Martin will take over a secondary that was split in duties between cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield and safeties coach Brian Norwood the past two seasons.

The Bruins will also have many personnel changes on the field in the secondary, with starters Bryan Addison and Ramon Henderson and key contributors K.J. Wallace and Devin Kirkwood all exhausting their eligibility.

UCLA picked up a commitment earlier in the day from versatile Louisville transfer defensive back Benjamin Perry.