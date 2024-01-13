The Bruins addressed the position Saturday with the addition of former Georgia Tech starting nickel back K.J. Wallace , who announced his commitment via Instagram.

Among the areas UCLA is losing the most experience is in the secondary, particularly at safety.

Wallace’s addition helps make up for the loss of former San Diego State safety Marcus Ratcliffe, who flipped to Texas A&M after originally committing to UCLA.

Wallace is the second defensive back and eighth transfer overall heading to UCLA, joining safety Bryan Addison (Oregon), edge rushers Jacob Busic (Navy) and Collins Acheampong (Miami), linebacker Joseph Vaughn (Yale), wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (Notre Dame), kicker Mateen Bhaghani (California) and long snapper Ryan Wilkins (Elon).

In 2023, Wallace started 10 of his 12 appearances at nickel and finished with 42 tackles, two forced fumbles, eight passes defensed and an interception as a redshirt junior.

Wallace, who was rated a three-star transfer by Rivals, has one season of eligibility remaining after spending the past two years at Georgia Tech and his first three years at Notre Dame.

Alex Johnson, UCLA’s starting nickel this past season, Kenny Churchwell III and Bowling Green transfer backup Jordan Anderson all exhausted their eligibility. Johnson and Churchwell’s pending departures were magnified at the end of the regular season, when redshirt freshman and starting safety Kamari Ramsey entered the transfer portal and landed at rival USC along with fellow ex-Bruin and starting cornerback John Humphrey.

In all, 15 players have transferred out of UCLA since the end of the regular season.