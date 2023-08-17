In preparation mode for his basketball team’s upcoming trip to Spain, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin greeted the local media Thursday by uttering “hola” to open his first press conference since the Bruins began summer practices.

“I’m sorry,” Cronin said. “Mornings, I usually speak other languages.”

It was also a wink and a nod to the turnover on a roster flushed with international talent from Slovenia and France, and soon Spain and Turkey.

The familiar faces from Cronin’s first UCLA team were nowhere to be found on the practice floor at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center.

Instead of Tyger Campbell running the show and Jaime Jaquez Jr. flashing the footwork that helped make him a first-round NBA draft pick this June, it was two of the younger players on last season’s roster now in the role of veterans — even if point guard Dylan Andrews and forward Adem Bona are just sophomores.

“What they need to do and what’s reality could be two different things,” Cronin said of the duo. “You know, Adem’s going to be a first-round draft pick, he’s just got to stay healthy.

“With Dylan, we’ll see how he reacts to the minutes when that time comes, so this trip will be good for him to be out on the floor for extended periods of time. He didn’t really have that opportunity last year, so he’s going to get the opportunity to earn those extended minutes and we’ll see how he reacts to it because practice and games are two very different things.”