PASADENA — UCLA players, fresh off the bus ride to the Rose Bowl, trickled onto the field 2 1/2 hours before kickoff of Saturday’s season opener to get loose before putting on the pads and uniform.

Starting quarterback Ethan Garbers was among the first, surveying the empty stands as he backpedaled and turned into the end zone nearest the tunnel to the Bruins’ locker room.

Five minutes later, Kent State transfer Collin Schlee tossed one of three small medicine balls, each of varying sizes, against a wall in the tunnel.

At 5:10 p.m., freshman Dante Moore finally emerged, donning his No. 3 warm-up T-shirt and headphones and sporting an ear-to-ear smile as he looked around to soak in “an appreciative moment.”