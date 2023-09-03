PASADENA – UCLA freshman Dante Moore entered Saturday’s season opener against Coastal Carolina as the primary backup, but he quickly made a strong case in his collegiate debut to be QB1 going forward. The former five-star recruit, who took over for starter Ethan Garbers late in the second quarter for one series and didn’t get another drive until early in the fourth, needed just eight seconds and one throw to emphatically announce he had arrived – and he might not be going back to the bench anytime soon. Moore’s 62-yard touchdown pass to California transfer receiver J.Michael Sturdivant with 13:59 to play sparked the Bruins to a 27-13 win over the Chanticleers in front of an announced attendance of 43,705 at the Rose Bowl. Moore threw TDs on two of his first five throws en route to a 7-of-12 passing performance for 143 yards and an interception. Sturdivant had a team highs of five catches on 10 targets for 136 yards. Garbers was just 10 of 17 for 121 yards, a TD and two interceptions. On the ground, Ball State transfer Carson Steele and sophomore T.J. Harden nearly split the carries and each had 76 yards rushing apiece. Steele also added four catches for 20 yards, including a 14-yard TD to cap Moore’s first series late in the first half. UCLA (1-0) withstood a 27-of-42 performance from Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, who finished with 271 yards passing, a TD and two interceptions.

Postgame media sessions

Scoring summary

First quarter 12:56, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to TE Carsen Ryan, 21-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 7-0 UCLA Second quarter 11:12, Coastal Carolina: PK Liam Gray 22-yard field goal, 7-3 UCLA 3:57, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to RB Carson Steele, 14-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 14-3 UCLA 0:00, Coastal Carolina: PK Liam Gray 41-yard field goal, 14-6 Third quarter 10:08, Coastal Carolina: QB Grayson McCall to WR Sam Pinckney, 9-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Liam Gray), 14-13 UCLA Fourth quarter 13:59, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to WR J.Michael Sturdivant, 62-yard TD (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 21-13 UCLA 5:39, UCLA: PK R.J. Lopez 31-yard field goal, 24-13 UCLA 3:26, UCLA: PK R.J. Lopez 47-yard field goal, 27-13 UCLA

Turning point of the game

After a lackluster start to the second half and clinging to a 14-13 lead, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly decided to bring Moore back in to relieve Garbers. To that point, the redshirt junior oversaw just seven plays over two drives in the third that resulted in an interception and punt. There was no issue starting back up again for Moore, who sat for 18 minutes, 28 seconds of game action – and much more factoring in halftime. All he needed was one play to display his special talent and hook up with Sturdivant:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EQU5URSBNT09SRSA2Mi1ZQVJEIFREIFBBU1MgVE8gSi5NSUNIQUVM IFNUVVJESVZBTlQhITxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lc3BuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFU1BOPC9h Pjxicj7wn5OyOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vblp5T0M5SHlRSSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25aeU9DOUh5UUk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JydWlucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQnJ1aW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vdTdCWmNlblliRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3U3QlpjZW5Z YkY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVUNMQSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFGb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE2OTgyMDA1NzE3NTU1MTIxNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

How UCLA's QBs fared

Before we get into the standouts on both sides of the ball. It’s only fitting to highlight how each of the quarterbacks performed since the rotation was the big storyline coming into the contest. Kent State transfer Collin Schlee did not play, however, after Kelly cited the flow of the game and the new clock rules that keep the clock running after first downs outside of the last two minutes. Garbers opened the contest connecting on two of his first four throws capped by a 21-yard TD to tight end Carsen Ryan. He handled the Bruins’ first three drives and completed 8 of 12 passes for 103 yards while connecting with six different receivers. Five of the receivers had a reception of at least 10 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdGhhbiBHYXJiZXJzIOKeoe+4jyBDYXJzZW4gUnlhbiBmb3IgdGhl IGZpcnN0IPCdl6fwnZei8J2XqPCdl5bwnZeb8J2Xl/Cdl6LwnZeq8J2XoSBv ZiB0aGUgeWVhciE8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vZXNwbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARVNQTjwvYT48 YnI+8J+TsjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25aeU9DOUh5UUkiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uWnlPQzlIeVFJPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CcnVpbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JydWluczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL292ZDkxa1k1UjgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vdmQ5MWtZNVI4 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVDTEEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBVQ0xBRm9vdGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUNMQUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjk4MTY0NDA1NjMxMTIzNzQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Then, he ran into trouble. Among Garbers’ gaffes was a first-quarter interception over the middle in the end zone picked off by Chanticleers safety Clayton Isbell on a third-and-6 from the Coastal Carolina 8-yard line that ended the Bruins’ second series. After the third UCLA drive sputtered, Moore made his debut at the 6:33 mark of the second quarter. After his first completion went to Steele for no gain, Moore connected with Sturdivant for a 39-yard strike while on the run to quickly get in the red zone. His first career TD pass then went to Steele on a 14-yard completion to the left to push the advantage to 14-3 in his lone series of the half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3Qg8J2Xp/Cdl6LwnZeo8J2XlvCdl5vwnZeX8J2XovCd l6rwnZehIG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGFudGVt b29yZTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYW50ZW1vb3JlMDU8L2E+ JiMzOTtzIGNhcmVlcuKAvO+4jzxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lc3BuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBF U1BOPC9hPjxicj7wn5OyOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vblp5T0M5 SHlRSSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25aeU9DOUh5UUk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JydWlucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQnJ1aW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRXZiY3o1SzhLdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V2 YmN6NUs4S3Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVUNMQSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFG b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBRm9v dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTgxODAwMjM1NDk4ODI0OTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kelly went back to Garbers for the first series of the second half, but he was promptly intercepted for a second time by Isbell at the Coastal Carolina 8. After following with another lifeless series, Kelly saw enough and went back to Moore with 14:07 left in the fourth and he did not disappoint. It wasn’t a flawless night, however, as Moore returned for another drive but was intercepted – again by Isbell – at the goal line with 8:16 left.

Bruins standouts on offense (non-QB): RB Carson Steele, WR J.Michael Sturdivant

After his first three carries went for 10, 7 and 24 yards, it was clear immediately that Steele arrived as advertised. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder flashed the type of hard running that helped him lead the FBS in yards after contact last season. Sturdivant, meanwhile, had a connection with Moore from the jump and his ability to separate from defenders was on full display.

Bruins standout on defense: Edge rusher Laiatu Latu

It did not look like Latu would be anywhere near this after producing just a single hit on McCall and no other stats through three quarters. He came alive in the fourth, though, collecting all three of his sacks for a total loss of 17 yards, four total tackles and a forced fumble. Still, it was an otherwise iffy night for a defense that was flagged for six penalties for 45 yards and a pass defense that gave up seven plays of 15 or more yards.

UCLA play of the game

Moore stole the show with his 62-yard TD pass to Sturdivant. It was so nice it’s worth looking at twice.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EQU5URSBNT09SRSA2Mi1ZQVJEIFREIFBBU1MgVE8gSi5NSUNIQUVM IFNUVVJESVZBTlQhITxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lc3BuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFU1BOPC9h Pjxicj7wn5OyOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vblp5T0M5SHlRSSI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25aeU9DOUh5UUk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JydWlucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQnJ1aW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vdTdCWmNlblliRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3U3QlpjZW5Z YkY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVUNMQSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVDTEFGb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0xBRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE2OTgyMDA1NzE3NTU1MTIxNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Why UCLA won

The Bruins won’t win any style points, but the moments Kelly turned to Moore breathed new life into the offense and made it a little less of an adventure than if he would’ve stuck with Garbers. Now the questions become: How much more of a leash does Garbers get, if he starts again? Or, did Moore show enough to play himself into the starting job on the road against San Diego State? The defense also showed some of that bend-but-don’t-break mettle that it showed early last season. The first two Coastal Carolina drives stalled in the red zone and another at the UCLA 24 in the first half, giving up just a pair of field goals in the process. Eventually, the Bruins’ defense came up with three takeaways on the night — all in the second half. Also helping matters, place-kicker R.J. Lopez was 2 for 2 on field goals.

Notable UCLA stats