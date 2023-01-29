“They are so supportive in all aspects of life,” Glanz told Bruin Blitz late Sunday night.

A man of faith, Glanz said he leaned heavily on it along with his relationship with both Bruins head coach Chip Kelly and offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

He is the Bruins’ second commit of the weekend overall, following former Oregon defensive lineman Keanu Williams’ decision Saturday to transfer to UCLA.

UCLA picked up its second commitment in the 2024 class, as three-star offensive tackle Joshua Glanz announced his decision via social media Sunday.

Glanz, a Chula Vista (Calif.) Eastlake product, made his decision while on a weekend visit to Westwood. The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder also had scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Brigham Young and Tennessee among his 13 offers.

Glanz said the combination of football and academics was “exactly what I’m looking for.”

UCLA has been involved in Glanz’s recruitment for a year now, he said, and things picked up during a previous camp in Westwood that allowed him to work 1-on-1 with Drevno.

“It felt so good to be coached by him, he immediately improved my game,” Glanz added.

Glanz said both coaches noted his athleticism for his size.

This weekend, Kelly expressed to Glanz how much he wanted to secure his commitment. Glanz said both Kelly and Drevno had been in constant communication and were “beyond fired up” to learn of his decision.

Going forward, Glanz said the coaches see him continuing as an offensive tackle and that his strength is an area he hopes to continue building upon.

“I’m just looking to get bigger and stronger!” he said.