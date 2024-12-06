UCLA recovers from early signing period start with new 2025 QB signee

When UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster walked into the team auditorium Wednesday at the Wasserman Football Center he had a bit of a long look on his face.

It wasn’t quite the energy one would expect as he prepared to address the 17 signings of his first recruiting class, even when he said he was “fired up” about some key additions. That’s because four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the Bruins’ second-highest rated recruit, flipped his commitment and made the decision to sign with Arkansas.

When asked if the 2025 class was complete, Foster first said: “It depends.”

“We have two more days, so we’re not too sure what can happen in those two days, but…,” Foster continued.