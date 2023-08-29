The quarterbacks also were separated, further suggesting that the competition is not quite over.

T.J. Harden, Carson Steele and Colson Yankoff are listed as co-starters at running back, with an “or” separating the three names.

A few positions are still being sorted out before Saturday night’s season opener against Coastal Carolina.

A day after announcing redshirt junior Ethan Garbers will start at quarterback , with five-star freshman Dante Moore and Kent State transfer both guaranteed to handle snaps later, UCLA released its first depth chart of the season Tuesday.

California transfer J.Michael Sturdivant and senior Logan Loya are slotted as the top receiver and slot, respectively, with USC transfer Kyle Ford and senior Kam Brown listed as co-starters at the other outside receiver position.

Hudson Habermehl, Oregon transfer Moliki Matavao and Carsen Ryan are all battling it to start at tight end.

Left tackle Bruno Fina, left guard Spencer Holstege, center Duke Clemens, right guard Josh Carlin and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio will start along the offensive line.

Fina beat out Old Dominion transfer Khadere Kounta for the job, while Carlin held off versatile Colorado transfer Jake Wiley.

On defense, the Murphy twins, after seemingly being joined at the hip since transferring from North Texas last season, will be split up.

The emergence of edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who ranked inside the nation’s top 10 with 10 1/2 sacks en route to comeback player of the year honors last season, was a foregone conclusion to start opposite Gabriel Murphy.

Jay Toia and Gary Smith III will start inside at the tackles.

California transfer Oluwafemi Oladejo will join middle linebacker Darius Muasau and strong-side linebacker Kain Medrano.

In the secondary, Devin Kirkwood and John Humphrey will return at the cornerback positions.

Kenny Churchwell III will be joined by Kamari Ramsey at the other safety position, with Bowling Green transfer Jordan Anderson backing up Churchwell III.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly was recently unsure how the kick return spot would be handled as they look to replace dynamic speedster Kazmeir Allen.

Yankoff, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, will present a much different look as a bigger return man.

Loya will return punts for a second consecutive season.

R.J. Lopez and Montana State transfer Blake Glessner are still vying to be the starting place-kicker.

Princeton transfer Will Powers will take over as punter.

Last season, Nicholas Barr-Mira handled both field goals and punts before transferring after the Sun Bowl.