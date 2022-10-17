First came the sounds of simulated crowd noise, then minutes later the iconic music from the “Rocky” soundtrack blasting from the speakers at Spaulding Field. There’s even a national media presence at practice these days.

While UCLA head coach Chip Kelly downplayed the pumped-in crowd noise, saying it’s something the team does to prepare for any road contest, the atmosphere to set the tone before the No. 9-ranked Bruins’ practice Monday morning was like a build-up of a training montage for what awaits this weekend at No. 10 Oregon.

Since Kelly’s first season in Westwood in 2018, the Bruins are 0-3 against the Ducks with a pair of losses at Autzen Stadium.

“It’s a difficult place to play,” Kelly said. “I think that’s part of it. When you’re playing meaningful games in October, you’ve got to be prepared for crowd noise.”

WATCH: Video interview with Chip Kelly from practice Monday | Video interviews with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, safety Stephan Blaylock

Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t want to divulge too much about the preparation, whether the offense is anticipating using a silent count, but he did acknowledge that the noise would be a factor and the team’s discipline will be key.

“It’s going to be a huge thing,” Thompson-Robinson said. “It’s going to be loud in there, especially on third downs. … I’m sure coach Kelly will have a wrinkle or two in there for it.”

UCLA safety Stephan Blaylock added that limiting the penalties will be essential. In the latest win over Utah, the Bruins were flagged 10 times for 68 yards.