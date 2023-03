If quarterback Dante Moore is the most anticipated attendee when UCLA opens spring football camp next Tuesday, then linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo is arguably the most important addition.

The Bruins brought the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder in after he spent his first two seasons at California. UCLA saw plenty of Oladejo in the regular-season finale after he made a career-high 17 tackles in the Bruins’ 35-28 win.