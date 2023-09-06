The UCLA starting quarterback and rotation will be a game-time decision, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said before Wednesday's practice.

It was the final media session of the week before Saturday's road contest at San Diego State.

After joking that Los Angeles Times beat writer Ben Bolch would take the first snap, Kelly, like he did the previous week, said any decisions about who starts and how the rotation will work between Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore and Collin Schlee will be decided later in the week.

"Again, we get 'til Friday when we get through the whole week and and then we sit down and go through the rotation at every position and we do with every position," Kelly said.