News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

UCLA starting quarterback will be game-time decision at San Diego State

UCLA freshman Dante Moore will look to build on his two-touchdown performance in his collegiate debut when UCLA travels to San Diego State on Saturday. It remains unclear whether Moore, who played the entire fourth quarter in the win over Coastal Carolina, will start, but head coach Chip Kelly plans to play three quarterbacks including Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee.
UCLA freshman Dante Moore will look to build on his two-touchdown performance in his collegiate debut when UCLA travels to San Diego State on Saturday. It remains unclear whether Moore, who played the entire fourth quarter in the win over Coastal Carolina, will start, but head coach Chip Kelly plans to play three quarterbacks including Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

The UCLA starting quarterback and rotation will be a game-time decision, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said before Wednesday's practice.

It was the final media session of the week before Saturday's road contest at San Diego State.

After joking that Los Angeles Times beat writer Ben Bolch would take the first snap, Kelly, like he did the previous week, said any decisions about who starts and how the rotation will work between Ethan Garbers, Dante Moore and Collin Schlee will be decided later in the week.

"Again, we get 'til Friday when we get through the whole week and and then we sit down and go through the rotation at every position and we do with every position," Kelly said.

Last Saturday, Garbers got the nod in part because of his experience. He was 10 of 17 for 121 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against Coastal Carolina.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}