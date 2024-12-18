UCLA TEs coach Jerry Neuheisel earns promotion

UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel added the title of assistant head coach to DeShaun Foster, the program announced Wednesday.

The role was vacated after safeties coach Brian Norwood was not retained earlier this offseason.

Neuheisel, who coached tight ends for the first time this past season, completed his seventh year on the staff at his alma mater.

“Jerry has earned this opportunity,” Foster said in a release announcing the promotion. “His love for UCLA runs deep, but his passion for developing men on and off the field is what makes him a great coach. He puts the work in day in and day out and I can’t wait to see how he continues to grow.”

The former Bruins quarterback started his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Texas A&M in 2017 before returning to Westwood as a graduate assistant for the next three years.

Neuheisel was then UCLA’s wide receivers coach from 2021 to 2023 under former head coach Chip Kelly.

Neuheisel’s promotion was the second in as many days made by Foster, who also elevated Scott White to associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Tuesday.