Consider this the first official announced move of the DeShaun Foster era at UCLA.

While Foster was busy Wednesday in meetings with donors a day after his introductory press conference, the football program announced that starting next season at least 1,000 students would be accommodated by expanding The Den along the east sideline at the Rose Bowl as the Bruins move into a new conference.

“This move will place UCLA students in sections 2-6 – closer to the 50-yard line and behind the opponent bench,” according to the release.

“With this move, UCLA will be the only school in the Big Ten with a student section directly behind their opponent, improving home field advantage and fan experience.”

As a result, the UCLA band will move from behind the end zone to closer to the student section and the opposing team's bench.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers said in the release he’s “very excited that our student section is being moved.”

“This is going to be instrumental to our success at home this year!” he added.

Last season, the Bruins finished 8-5 — including a 4-2 record at home — in their final season under former head coach Chip Kelly.

Kelly left after six seasons to be the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Among the criticisms during Kelly’s tenure was dwindling fan attendance that reached an all-time low in the 2022 season opener. The announced attendance of 27,143 fans was the program’s worst for a single game since moving to the Rose Bowl in 1982.

Among the challenges in recent attendance has been student support due to the academic calendar. UCLA, which runs on a quarter system, does not have classes in session at the start of the football season.

Nick Brown, president of The Den, is looking forward to the change.

“By moving closer to the action, our new student section will further elevate the in-game experience for students and student-athletes alike,” Brown said in the release. “Every eight clap will mean that much more — and give our Bruins an even stronger home-field advantage.”