UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin and guard Lazar Stefanovic, a Utah transfer, insisted they haven't spent much time thinking about a 46-point loss to the Utes more than five weeks ago in Salt Lake City.
Any talk of the second-worst loss in program history being a turning point for the since-surging Bruins makes for a nice story in the media and nothing more, they have said in recent weeks.
Now, that nice story — and slim postseason hope — have taken a hit.
Utah center Branden Carlson's put-back with 0.2 seconds left dealt UCLA a 70-69 loss and stopped a six-game winning streak Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA (14-12, 9-6 Pac-12) was unable to hold onto a four-point lead with more than 3 1/2 minutes to play and preserve a go-ahead mid-range jump shot from point guard Dylan Andrews with 6.6 seconds left.
Utah (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12), which lost six of nine after the first meeting with the Bruins, got a fortunate bounce on Deivon Smith's layup attempt that scraped the top of the backboard and Carlson was there to clean up the miss and score.
Bruins forward Berke Buyuktuncel's in-bound heave down the court never made it to Adem Bona and the Utes escaped with the shocker.
Stefanovic had 19 points and eight rebounds to pace UCLA, which shot just 39.7% from the field — including 5 of 21 on 3-pointers.
Smith led the Utes with 17 points and 10 assists, while Carlson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Teammates Cole Bajema and Gabe Madsen chipped in 11 points apiece for Utah, which shot 50% (13 of 26) in the second half.
UCLA will now turn its attention to crosstown rival USC, which visits Pauley Pavilion on Saturday for a 7 p.m. contest.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Postgame media sessions
Turning point of the game
The Bruins had to play most of the contest without leading scorer and freshman guard Sebastian Mack, who was ejected at the 9:53 mark of the first half for throwing an elbow that connected with the throat of Carlson.
From that point, the physicality and intensity picked up.
Both teams shot below 37% from the field in the half and neither side led by more than seven points. They combined to make 20 of 24 free throws before halftime.
The Bruins took a 36-34 lead into the locker room after Will McClendon's second-chance jump shot with 12 seconds left.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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A Buyuktuncel 3-pointer pushed UCLA's lead to 62-58 with 5:20 to play.
Utah chipped away and tied the game 64-64 on Keba Keita's layup with 2:44 left. McClendon answered back with a 3-pointer on the next possession.
Smith and Keita countered with back-to-back layups to set the stage for Andrews' jumper and the finish.
UCLA standout on offense: Guard Lazar Stefanovic
Despite struggling with his shot early, Stefanovic was able to get in a rhythm by doing his best Mack impression. He got to the free-throw line early and finished 8 of 9.
It was a much-needed pick-me-up for the Bruins, who also had Adem Bona in all-too-familiar foul trouble.
Without Bona, though, UCLA was limited to being a jump shooting team in the second half. Bona finished with just seven points.
UCLA standout on defense: Guard Lazar Stefanovic
Stefanovic also did his best to make up for Bona's presence on the glass, with six on the defensive end. He also collected two steals.
With an injured foot, however, slowing down Smith was a game-long issue.
UCLA play of the game
At the moment, it looked like Andrews had played the hero for UCLA in the closing seconds:
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5EeWxhbiBBbmRyZXdzIHdpdGggdGhlIGJpZyBqdW1wZXIgYW5kIFBh
dWxleSBpcyByb2FyaW5nLjxicj48YnI+VUNMQSBsZWFkcyA2OS02OCB3aXRo
IDYuMyBzZWNvbmRzIGxlZnQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94T2Vi
b0xjY0Z1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veE9lYm9MY2NGdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k
YXNoOyBUcmFjeSBNY0Rhbm5hbGQg8J+TjiAoQFRyYWN5X01jRGFubmFsZCkg
PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmFjeV9NY0Rhbm5hbGQv
c3RhdHVzLzE3NTk0MDMzNjAyMDQwMjE5NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm
dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0
IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn
ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k
aXY+Cgo=
Why UCLA lost
The Utes shot 9 of 28 beyond the arc and Smith's dribble penetration gave the Bruins issues.
With Bona in foul trouble, Utah outscored UCLA 26-24 in the paint.
In the second half, the Bruins were unable to match the Utes shot for shot.