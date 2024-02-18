UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin and guard Lazar Stefanovic, a Utah transfer, insisted they haven't spent much time thinking about a 46-point loss to the Utes more than five weeks ago in Salt Lake City.

Any talk of the second-worst loss in program history being a turning point for the since-surging Bruins makes for a nice story in the media and nothing more, they have said in recent weeks.

Now, that nice story — and slim postseason hope — have taken a hit.

Utah center Branden Carlson's put-back with 0.2 seconds left dealt UCLA a 70-69 loss and stopped a six-game winning streak Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (14-12, 9-6 Pac-12) was unable to hold onto a four-point lead with more than 3 1/2 minutes to play and preserve a go-ahead mid-range jump shot from point guard Dylan Andrews with 6.6 seconds left.

Utah (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12), which lost six of nine after the first meeting with the Bruins, got a fortunate bounce on Deivon Smith's layup attempt that scraped the top of the backboard and Carlson was there to clean up the miss and score.

Bruins forward Berke Buyuktuncel's in-bound heave down the court never made it to Adem Bona and the Utes escaped with the shocker.

Stefanovic had 19 points and eight rebounds to pace UCLA, which shot just 39.7% from the field — including 5 of 21 on 3-pointers.

Smith led the Utes with 17 points and 10 assists, while Carlson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Teammates Cole Bajema and Gabe Madsen chipped in 11 points apiece for Utah, which shot 50% (13 of 26) in the second half.

UCLA will now turn its attention to crosstown rival USC, which visits Pauley Pavilion on Saturday for a 7 p.m. contest.