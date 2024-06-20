MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel, a Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola High School graduate, may have to convince Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster to let him borrow one of the program’s 2025 commits projected to play defense for a few snaps at the collegiate level.
Scott Taylor and Loyola, along with Long Beach Poly and Rancho Cucamonga, were among the high schools in attendance Thursday to assist with the 7-on-7 portion to close the three-day Elite 11 finals at Mira Costa High School.
Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound three-star linebacker and defensive end who committed to the Bruins in April, also plays tight end in high school. Bruin Blitz saw a glimpse of his abilities on offense back when he took repetitions on both sides at the Rivals Camp Series stop in March.
Taylor dazzled at Elite 11, including one particular drive catching passes from Oregon quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. that featured a one-handed grab that drew audible gasps and a touchdown.
Taylor, who sported UCLA gloves, had a handful of touchdown catches while also working at linebacker at the event, which featured some of the top 2025 quarterbacks in the country.
