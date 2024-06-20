Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound three-star linebacker and defensive end who committed to the Bruins in April, also plays tight end in high school. Bruin Blitz saw a glimpse of his abilities on offense back when he took repetitions on both sides at the Rivals Camp Series stop in March.

Taylor dazzled at Elite 11, including one particular drive catching passes from Oregon quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. that featured a one-handed grab that drew audible gasps and a touchdown.

Taylor, who sported UCLA gloves, had a handful of touchdown catches while also working at linebacker at the event, which featured some of the top 2025 quarterbacks in the country.