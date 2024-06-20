Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

WATCH: 2025 UCLA commit Scott Taylor interview at Elite 11 finals

Los Angeles-Loyola linebacker/defensive end Scott Taylor, a 2025 UCLA commit, played offense and defense Thursday in 7-on-7 work during the Elite 11 finals at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach.
Los Angeles-Loyola linebacker/defensive end Scott Taylor, a 2025 UCLA commit, played offense and defense Thursday in 7-on-7 work during the Elite 11 finals at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach. (Tracy McDannald | BruinBlitz.com)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- UCLA tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel, a Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola High School graduate, may have to convince Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster to let him borrow one of the program’s 2025 commits projected to play defense for a few snaps at the collegiate level.

Scott Taylor and Loyola, along with Long Beach Poly and Rancho Cucamonga, were among the high schools in attendance Thursday to assist with the 7-on-7 portion to close the three-day Elite 11 finals at Mira Costa High School.

Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound three-star linebacker and defensive end who committed to the Bruins in April, also plays tight end in high school. Bruin Blitz saw a glimpse of his abilities on offense back when he took repetitions on both sides at the Rivals Camp Series stop in March.

Taylor dazzled at Elite 11, including one particular drive catching passes from Oregon quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. that featured a one-handed grab that drew audible gasps and a touchdown.

Taylor, who sported UCLA gloves, had a handful of touchdown catches while also working at linebacker at the event, which featured some of the top 2025 quarterbacks in the country.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement