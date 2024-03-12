MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Count Madden Williams among those pleased to know UCLA position coach Jerry Neuheisel was retained in Westwood.

Although Neuheisel is expected to be announced as the tight ends coach in a re-assigned role, his relationship with the 2026 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver is a strong one as the Bruins continue to court the standout who was among the top performers at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College.

Williams caught up with Bruin Blitz to discuss his relationship with Neuheisel, his thoughts on new UCLA receivers coach Erik Frazier, next plans to visit Westwood, and more. Watch the full media session below: