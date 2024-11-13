WATCH: Coach Mick Cronin, UCLA players look back on first week

The Bruins are now onto the second full week of the college basketball season, and UCLA has three games under its belt heading into Friday's matchup with Lehigh at Pauley Pavilion. Mick Cronin's squad bounced back from a loss to New Mexico with a decisive victory over Boston University on Monday night.

Wednesday, Cronin met with reporters to discuss the first three games of the season to provide some insight about what he's learned about his group so far.