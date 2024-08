For the first time since his hire in January, new UCLA defensive line/outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. spoke with the media after Monday’s practice.

Washington gave an update on his position group through nine fall camp practices and reflected on returning back to his Southern California roots.

Among the players competing for significant time, edge rusher Devin Aupiu is looking to play an elevated role after waiting his time behind a loaded Bruins pass rush last season.

Watch the full media sessions with both below: