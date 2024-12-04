WATCH: DE Lucien Holland breaks down decision to pick UCLA

Lucien Holland finally made official what felt like had been building for quite some time now. The Inglewood edge rusher announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday as he proceeded to sign with the local program following a lengthy pledge to Boise State that went back to early in the summer.

The three-star prospect, who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, made several unofficial visits to the Rose Bowl to watch the Bruins this season giving him some insight into what it might be like to learn under the defensive staff.

He made the call Wednesday, and after announcing his commitment the Inglewood High standout spoke with BruinBlitz.com's Tracy McDannald to break down his decision to sign with UCLA, what led to his move, how the staff impacted his choice and more.