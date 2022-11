With UCLA sitting at 8-1 ahead of a home game with Arizona this Saturday, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Colson Yankoff talked about the depth of the roster after a game in which the Bruins put up 402 rushing yards despite star back Zach Charbonnet's injury absence.

Watch the full interviews with Thompson-Robinson (who rushed for 120 yards and 2 TDs) and Yankoff (48 yards and a TD) here: