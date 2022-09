Edge rusher Laiatu Latu has made a comeback in his career at UCLA after being forced to medically retire while at Washington back in 2021. The transfer linebacker collected two sacks, a forced fumble and three tackles in the Bruins' win over Alabama State on Saturday, and that performance was a culmination of a lot of work to get Latu back on the field since leaving Washington.

Tuesday, Latu spoke about his path to this point in his career after his neck injury and what it has been like to be back out on the field this season. Watch the full interview below: