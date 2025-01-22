WATCH: Mick Cronin, players address media after win over No. 18 Wisconsin

For the first time in his two seasons, UCLA reserve center Aday Mara addressed the media Tuesday after helping the Bruins knock off 18th-ranked Wisconsin 85-83 at Pauley Pavilion.

Mara and fellow reserve Sebastian Mack had all 41 of UCLA’s bench points and keyed the second-half comeback.

Find out what head coach Mick Cronin had to say about the pair’s play, what Mara said about his added strength in his second year, and more.

Watch the full press conference below, including comments from Mack and forward Tyler Bilodeau: