UCLA head coach Mick Cronin doesn’t look at Sunday’s win over Washington as a cure-all for the Bruins’ struggles.

For a true turnaround, Cronin told reporters Tuesday morning before practice, it will take stringing together multiple wins as his team continues a rebuilding season.

Cronin and guards Dylan Andrews and Will McClendon said passing and limiting turnovers are most important as the Bruins look to build off a win that ended a four-game losing streak. UCLA will head to the Arizona schools starting with Wednesday’s trip to Tempe to face Arizona State.

Watch the full media sessions below (courtesy of UCLA Athletics):