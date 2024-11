The 22nd-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team was unable to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit and 21 turnovers as part of a 72-64 loss to New Mexico in nonconference neutral-site game at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nev.

After the game, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin, guard Kobe Johnson and forward Tyler Bilodeau addressed reporters to discuss the miscues, troubles on defense, lack of early intensity, and more.

Watch the full postgame interviews courtesy of UCLA Athletics: