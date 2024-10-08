WATCH: OL Niki Prongos, WR Logan Loya discuss state of UCLA offense

UCLA offensive lineman Niki Prongos and receiver Logan Loya met with reporters after Tuesday’s practice to go over how the Bruins’ offense is coming together after making incremental strides this past weekend.

Prongos discussed his evolving role that eventually led to being put on scholarship in late September, as well as the shakeup in the starting unit in last Saturday’s 27-11 loss at Penn State.

Loya touched on the Bruins’ ongoing adjustment to offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast scheme, as well as his assessment of redshirt sophomore quarterback Justyn Martin’s first collegiate start.

Below are full media sessions courtesy of UCLA Athletics: