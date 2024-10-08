WATCH: OL Niki Prongos, WR Logan Loya discuss state of UCLA offense

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Bruins look to keep in-state targets home
Get the latest on two players in the 2025 class who were at the Rose Bowl last weekend.
UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin continues taking first-team practice reps
The redshirt sophomore could be on the verge of making his first career start this week.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews contest at No. 7 Penn State
Plus, find out what he had to say about a team that’s done more self-evaluation over finger pointing in recent days.
WATCH: UCLA WR Rico Flores Jr. looks ahead to trip to No. 7 Penn State
Plus, find out what he had to say about the early-season gauntlet that the Bruins have faced, and more.
UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads
The Bruins are planning on playing more young players as defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe searches for a combination.
UCLA offensive lineman Niki Prongos and receiver Logan Loya met with reporters after Tuesday’s practice to go over how the Bruins’ offense is coming together after making incremental strides this past weekend.
Prongos discussed his evolving role that eventually led to being put on scholarship in late September, as well as the shakeup in the starting unit in last Saturday’s 27-11 loss at Penn State.
Loya touched on the Bruins’ ongoing adjustment to offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast scheme, as well as his assessment of redshirt sophomore quarterback Justyn Martin’s first collegiate start.
Below are full media sessions courtesy of UCLA Athletics: