Recruiting Rumor Mill: Bruins look to keep in-state targets home

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Bruins look to keep in-state targets home

Get the latest on two players in the 2025 class who were at the Rose Bowl last weekend.

External content
 Adam Gorney
UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin continues taking first-team practice reps

UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin continues taking first-team practice reps

The redshirt sophomore could be on the verge of making his first career start this week.

Premium content
 Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews contest at No. 7 Penn State

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews contest at No. 7 Penn State

Plus, find out what he had to say about a team that's done more self-evaluation over finger pointing in recent days.

 Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA WR Rico Flores Jr. looks ahead to trip to No. 7 Penn State

WATCH: UCLA WR Rico Flores Jr. looks ahead to trip to No. 7 Penn State

Plus, find out what he had to say about the early-season gauntlet that the Bruins have faced, and more.

 Tracy McDannald
UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads

UCLA defense looks inward as team nears early crossroads

The Bruins are planning on playing more young players as defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe searches for a combination.

Premium content
 Tracy McDannald

Published Oct 8, 2024
WATCH: OL Niki Prongos, WR Logan Loya discuss state of UCLA offense
Default Avatar
Bruin Blitz
Staff

UCLA offensive lineman Niki Prongos and receiver Logan Loya met with reporters after Tuesday’s practice to go over how the Bruins’ offense is coming together after making incremental strides this past weekend.

Prongos discussed his evolving role that eventually led to being put on scholarship in late September, as well as the shakeup in the starting unit in last Saturday’s 27-11 loss at Penn State.

Loya touched on the Bruins’ ongoing adjustment to offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast scheme, as well as his assessment of redshirt sophomore quarterback Justyn Martin’s first collegiate start.

Below are full media sessions courtesy of UCLA Athletics:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
ucla
