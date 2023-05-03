UCLA safety Kamari Ramsey and cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield met with the media Wednesday as the Bruins continue to work through the final week of spring camp.

Ramsey, who appeared in four games as a freshman last season, discussed the value in those game reps and taking it into his spring camp, as well his areas of focus.

Whitfield, a former graduate assistant who coached at Sacramento State last season, discussed the transition back to UCLA and the changes he’s noticed. Plus, Whitfield ran down the list of his cornerbacks, provided his thoughts on being a young coach on the recruiting side, touched on the mental aspect of being a cornerback, and more.