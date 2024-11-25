WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks ahead to final week of season

UCLA has one week remaining in the first season under head coach DeShaun Foster.

Before Monday evening’s practice, Foster looked back on his job, in general, and reviewed last Saturday’s loss to rival USC.

Foster also announced that Notre Dame transfer receiver Rico Flores Jr., who has appeared in just four games while dealing with an undisclosed injury, will not play in Saturday’s regular-season finale against Fresno State.

Foster added that the recovery will keep Flores out until at least September of next year.

Plus, get Foster’s thoughts on the state of the Bruins’ recruiting efforts, his ties to the family of Fresno State interim head coach Tim Skipper, and more, in the full press conference below: