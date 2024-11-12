WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews trip to Washington

UCLA ramped up its preparation Tuesday for another Friday night contest.

After practice, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reviewed last Friday’s 20-17 win over Iowa, including the continued steady production from kicker Mateen Bhaghani.

Plus, Foster looked ahead to a Washington team led by former UCLA assistant and ex-Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch.

It will also be another tough rough road environment, as the Huskies have won their last 19 home games dating back to the start of the 2022 season.

Watch the full interview below: