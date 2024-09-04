in other news
Football season preview: Outlook, storylines for UCLA in 2024
All the storylines and a breakdown of all three phases as Year 1 of the DeShaun Foster era nears the season opener.
UCLA offense looks to subdue energetic Hawaii defense
A look at some of the playmakers the Bruins’ offense will have to deal with Saturday.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster gives final thoughts before opener
Get his thoughts on Hawaii’s defense, and more, ahead of Saturday’s game.
WATCH: UCLA QB Ethan Garbers looks ahead to season opener at Hawaii
Get the fifth-year senior’s thoughts on Saturday’s upcoming contest in Honolulu.
Season opener to serve as homecoming for UCLA’s native Hawaiians
The Bruins expect to have plenty of supporters consisting of family and friends in Hawaii this weekend.
UCLA has an extra week of preparation before it hosts Indiana in the home opener Sept. 14 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
The Bruins returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since last Saturday’s season-opening win at Hawaii.
First-year head coach DeShaun Foster reviewed the performance, including his thoughts on the struggles to get the run game going, his own decision-making throughout the contest, the kicker situation, and more.
Watch the full media session below:
