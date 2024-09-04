UCLA has an extra week of preparation before it hosts Indiana in the home opener Sept. 14 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Bruins returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since last Saturday’s season-opening win at Hawaii.

First-year head coach DeShaun Foster reviewed the performance, including his thoughts on the struggles to get the run game going, his own decision-making throughout the contest, the kicker situation, and more.

Watch the full media session below: