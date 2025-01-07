UCLA adds transfer commitment from ex-Jax State O-lineman K.D. Arnold

Former Jacksonville State offensive lineman K.D. Arnold, seen here during a recent official visit to UCLA, announced his transfer to Westwood on Tuesday evening. (Photo by courtesy of K.D. Arnold’s Instagram: @kdeezzzyyy)

UCLA picked up its second offensive lineman in as many days when ex-Jacksonville State tackle K.D. Arnold announced on social media Tuesday evening his decision to transfer to Westwood. The Bruins, who also got a commitment Monday from ex-Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford, now have five offensive linemen and 20 commitments overall in the winter transfer portal period.

Arnold, listed at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, started the first three games and played 209 of his 215 offensive snaps in seven games at right tackle this past season. He also appeared in 81 special teams snaps over 13 overall appearances on the year, with his playing time significantly diminished after an Oct. 9 contest against New Mexico State. For the season, Arnold received a 47.3 pass-blocking grade from PFF in his limited action. The Atmore, Ala., native has appeared in 23 games overall over the first two years of his collegiate career.

