UCLA adds transfer commitment from ex-Jax State O-lineman K.D. Arnold

UCLA picked up its second offensive lineman in as many days when ex-Jacksonville State tackle K.D. Arnold announced on social media Tuesday evening his decision to transfer to Westwood.
The Bruins, who also got a commitment Monday from ex-Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford, now have five offensive linemen and 20 commitments overall in the winter transfer portal period.
Arnold, listed at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, started the first three games and played 209 of his 215 offensive snaps in seven games at right tackle this past season. He also appeared in 81 special teams snaps over 13 overall appearances on the year, with his playing time significantly diminished after an Oct. 9 contest against New Mexico State.
For the season, Arnold received a 47.3 pass-blocking grade from PFF in his limited action.
The Atmore, Ala., native has appeared in 23 games overall over the first two years of his collegiate career.
UCLA winter transfer addition list
Here’s who the Bruins have secured commitments from since the end of the regular season:
-WR Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas)
-OL Julian Armella (Florida State)
-DB Benjamin Perry (Louisville)
-CB Andre Jordan (Oregon State)
-OL Courtland Ford (Kentucky)
-DB Bryon Threats (Central Florida)
-DE Ka’eo Akana (Utah)
-DB Key Lawrence (Ole Miss)
-OL Eugene Brooks (Oklahoma)
-CB Aaron Williams (Louisville)
-DE Nico Davillier (Arkansas)
-DL Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma)
-DB Cole Martin (Arizona State)
-LB Isaiah Chisom (Oregon State)
-CB Scooter Jackson (Utah Tech)
-CB Robert Stafford (Miami)
-WR Mikey Matthews (Cal)
-QB Joey Aguilar (Appalachian State)
-OL Ty’Kieast Crawford (Arkansas)
-OL K.D. Arnold (Jacksonville State)
Bruins add DL coach Jethro Franklin to staff
Earlier in the day, UCLA finalized the hire of former Fresno State defensive line coach and one-time UCLA assistant Jethro Franklin.
Franklin was last on the Bruins' staff as an interior defensive line coach in 1999, overlapping with UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster's collegiate playing career.
Franklin, who has 33 years of coaching experience, was with the Bulldogs for the past three seasons in his second stint with his alma mater. Previous collegiate stops also include USC, Temple, Miami (Fla.) and Missouri.
A France native, Franklin also spent 13 years coaching in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.
UCLA is nearing completion of its coaching staff, with one full-time assistant position still to be filled. Possible areas of need include a running backs coach and special teams coordinator, though the Bruins brought back former analyst Bailey McElwain as the program's senior special teams analyst last week.
McElwain, who spent last season as a quality control special teams assistant at Washington, was last on the UCLA staff in 2022.