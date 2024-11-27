Published Nov 27, 2024
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster shares final thoughts on Fresno State
Wednesday’s practice marked the last with media availability before UCLA hosts Fresno State in this weekend’s regular-season finale.

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster shared his thoughts on the Bulldogs and the possibility of playing younger players who will redshirt.

Plus, he shared his plans for how the program approach the transfer portal once the season ends, gave an update on the incident involving strength and conditioning coach Corey Miller at halftime against USC and the video that surfaced, and more.

Watch the full interview below:

