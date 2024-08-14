PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster talks new staff addition, more

Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster has a new special assistant.

First reported last week by Football Scoop, the Bruins brought in Mike Babcock after he stepped down as the head coach at Division II McKendree to return to his alma mater.

Foster touched on his responsibilities, as well as the benefit of now having analysts on staff who can do on-field instruction after the coaching limits were relaxed by the NCAA.

Plus, Foster discussed his backup quarterbacks and the challenge of simulating practices for a mostly inexperienced group, and more.

Watch the full media session below:

