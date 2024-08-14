UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster has a new special assistant.

First reported last week by Football Scoop, the Bruins brought in Mike Babcock after he stepped down as the head coach at Division II McKendree to return to his alma mater.

Foster touched on his responsibilities, as well as the benefit of now having analysts on staff who can do on-field instruction after the coaching limits were relaxed by the NCAA.

Plus, Foster discussed his backup quarterbacks and the challenge of simulating practices for a mostly inexperienced group, and more.

Watch the full media session below: