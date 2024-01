UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin with with the media before Tuesday’s practice to discuss freshman Ilane Fibleuil’s reduced role and what he’s still waiting to see from the French guard, the availability of guard Jan Vide (ankle), what it takes to win close games, Wednesday’s contest against a hot-shooting Stanford team that made 16 3-pointers to knock off then-No. 4 Arizona, and more.

Watch the full media session below: