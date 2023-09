After Monday’s practice, UCLA running back T.J. Harden and receiver Ryan Cragun reflected on their respective roles in last Saturday’s season-opening win over Coastal Carolina.

Harden said the split time in the backfield with Carson Steele and working with two quarterbacks in Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore had little effect on his production as he was satisfied with the game plan.

Cragun, meanwhile, is in an elevated role since arriving in Westwood last season. His route-running has received praise going back to the end of last season and into this past spring, but it was his blocking over the weekend that particularly stood out.

Watch the full media sessions with each below: