UCLA wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant and position coach Erik Frazier met with the media Thursday after the Bruins' 12th practice of fall camp.

Sturdivant provided an update on the progress of what is expected to be a deep receiving corps and his second year working with starting quarterback Ethan Garbers.

Frazier, in his first meeting with local reporters since his hire in March, discussed being back in coaching after spending two years in the NFL as the receivers coach for the Tennessee Titans followed by a year out of the profession in 2023.

Frazier's past stops at the college level include Delaware Valley, Dayton, Northwestern, Western Illinois and Montana State.

Watch the full media sessions below: