So, what exactly can be expected?

Foster said earlier this week that he doesn’t plan to pull back the curtain too much when it comes to the playbook.

UCLA football fans will get another look at first-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s team Saturday at 9:15 a.m. when the Bruins resume fall camp with the first of two open practices before the season opener.

Perhaps the most prominent positions up for grabs are along the offensive line at right guard and along the defensive line at the edge.

The projected frontrunner at right guard is UNLV transfer Alani Makihele, whose previous experience has mostly been at left guard. Foster said the primary challenger is redshirt freshman Tavake Tuikolovatu.

Aside from experience, though, Makihele holds a significant advantage at 350 pounds — 55 pounds heavier than Tuikolovatu — and would be the ideal help to solidify the Bruins’ typically strong run blocking in recent seasons.

If the spring is any indication, the Bruins like to do a lot of mixing and matching with personnel. Along the offensive line, though, the unofficial first unit typically sticks together, so the leader in the battle will be who takes more repetitions alongside center Josh Carlin.

Last season, UCLA lacked depth on the offensive line and its five starters played nearly every snap.

Foster said any deeper rotation will depend on “the growth of picking up the offense.”

“So right now I think we probably have six guys that can really go, probably seven, and then let’s just see how it goes from there. You know, hopefully we stay injury-free,” Foster said.

At some of the deeper positions, particularly wide receiver and inside linebacker, there’s far more intrigue beyond a projected two-deep.

Notre Dame transfer receiver Rico Flores Jr. adds to a talented group that includes top returners J.Michael Sturdivant and Logan Loya.

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala will also look to build off a strong spring and continue his return to the rotation after sitting out all of last season for undisclosed reasons.

Freshman standout Kwazi Gilmer also showed flashes in the spring and adds another intriguing dimension to a collection of receivers in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast offense that Loya likened to “a buffet.”

“Everyone eats,” Loya said. “I mean, the playbook is huge. We’ve got every play you could think of.”

The receivers also figure to benefit from having projected starting quarterback Ethan Garbers back and not deal with the unknowns of last season’s quarterback carousel.

“Ethan’s the guy, he deserved it,” Loya added. “Last year is what it is; you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, you know, that’s your job, whoever is back there throwing the ball.

“It helps because of the offseason, you’re with one guy. The other guys are there and you’re getting reps with them, but it’s clear who the guy is and he takes control.”

Inside linebackers Oluwafemi Oladejo, Kain Medrano, Ale Kaho and JonJon Vaughns all bring plenty of experience, with Kaho looking to regain his form after being sidelined by foot injuries for most of the past two seasons.

Oladejo also figures to get looks as an edge rusher, though it’s unclear how much, if any, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe will show of that particular package.

“(Oladejo) will learn how to play defensive end throughout camp. I think that’s beneficial for him in terms of his future as well as our defense,” Malloe said. “He’s gotten in some drills, but he needs to go against the offensive line. He needs to feel the pressure and the leverage and those types of things, so he’s got to put what we practice in drills in practice.”