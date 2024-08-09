What to look for at UCLA’s open football practice
UCLA football fans will get another look at first-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s team Saturday at 9:15 a.m. when the Bruins resume fall camp with the first of two open practices before the season opener.
Foster said earlier this week that he doesn’t plan to pull back the curtain too much when it comes to the playbook.
“We’ll keep it pretty vanilla,” Foster said.
So, what exactly can be expected?
Prominent position battles
Perhaps the most prominent positions up for grabs are along the offensive line at right guard and along the defensive line at the edge.
The projected frontrunner at right guard is UNLV transfer Alani Makihele, whose previous experience has mostly been at left guard. Foster said the primary challenger is redshirt freshman Tavake Tuikolovatu.
Aside from experience, though, Makihele holds a significant advantage at 350 pounds — 55 pounds heavier than Tuikolovatu — and would be the ideal help to solidify the Bruins’ typically strong run blocking in recent seasons.
If the spring is any indication, the Bruins like to do a lot of mixing and matching with personnel. Along the offensive line, though, the unofficial first unit typically sticks together, so the leader in the battle will be who takes more repetitions alongside center Josh Carlin.
Last season, UCLA lacked depth on the offensive line and its five starters played nearly every snap.
Foster said any deeper rotation will depend on “the growth of picking up the offense.”
“So right now I think we probably have six guys that can really go, probably seven, and then let’s just see how it goes from there. You know, hopefully we stay injury-free,” Foster said.
At some of the deeper positions, particularly wide receiver and inside linebacker, there’s far more intrigue beyond a projected two-deep.
Notre Dame transfer receiver Rico Flores Jr. adds to a talented group that includes top returners J.Michael Sturdivant and Logan Loya.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala will also look to build off a strong spring and continue his return to the rotation after sitting out all of last season for undisclosed reasons.
Freshman standout Kwazi Gilmer also showed flashes in the spring and adds another intriguing dimension to a collection of receivers in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast offense that Loya likened to “a buffet.”
“Everyone eats,” Loya said. “I mean, the playbook is huge. We’ve got every play you could think of.”
The receivers also figure to benefit from having projected starting quarterback Ethan Garbers back and not deal with the unknowns of last season’s quarterback carousel.
“Ethan’s the guy, he deserved it,” Loya added. “Last year is what it is; you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, you know, that’s your job, whoever is back there throwing the ball.
“It helps because of the offseason, you’re with one guy. The other guys are there and you’re getting reps with them, but it’s clear who the guy is and he takes control.”
Inside linebackers Oluwafemi Oladejo, Kain Medrano, Ale Kaho and JonJon Vaughns all bring plenty of experience, with Kaho looking to regain his form after being sidelined by foot injuries for most of the past two seasons.
Oladejo also figures to get looks as an edge rusher, though it’s unclear how much, if any, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe will show of that particular package.
“(Oladejo) will learn how to play defensive end throughout camp. I think that’s beneficial for him in terms of his future as well as our defense,” Malloe said. “He’s gotten in some drills, but he needs to go against the offensive line. He needs to feel the pressure and the leverage and those types of things, so he’s got to put what we practice in drills in practice.”
Battles that are more up in the air
UCLA restocked the pass rush with plenty of transfers this offseason. Now, there will be a better idea of who exactly is further along at the early stages of camp.
Navy transfer Jacob Busic got a leg up as an early enrollee in the spring and lined up on the opposite side of Devin Aupiu, who is looking to take the next step after appearing in just two games while playing behind the deep group led by first-round NFL draft pick Laiatu Latu.
Malloe said Aupiu was among the players who reported to camp in tremendous shape.
Some of the summer arrivals have done the same, though, including South Carolina transfer Drew Tuazama. Malloe said Tuazama has dropped 30 pounds from his listed playing weight last season and is still looking to shed another 10 to get down to 250 pounds and highlight his quickness.
Then, there’s the intriguing case of Luke Schuermann, who is looking to make the jump from Division III Johns Hopkins after collecting 62 1/2 tackles for loss and 34 1/2 sacks over the past three seasons.
“Evaluation-wise, I think we're doing a good job at it. So, we gotta try to put our money where our mouth is,” Malloe said of the expectation for the transfers to be immediate contributors.
Late arrival Cherif Seye, a Florida A&M transfer who didn’t join the team until Tuesday, will likely be limited as he continues to acclimate himself to the program.
While it would be a surprise if Garbers is seriously challenged, the backup quarterback spot is still worth keeping a close eye on.
A year after injuries added more chaos to the position behind a shaky offensive line, it will be important for the Bruins to find a capable No. 2 option.
Foster was quick to mention redshirt sophomore Justyn Martin, who started strong in the spring before some uneven practices.
But after carrying four quarterbacks in the spring, the Bruins are up to eight with the additions of freshmen Dermaricus Davis, Henry Hasselbeck and Karson Gordon and Brigham Young fifth-year senior transfer Nick Billoups.
“It’s a lot of them,” Foster joked. “You don’t necessarily have to be in there to get a good rep, so I think some guys are learning that.”
After practice
The program announced that it plans to have giveaways and an autograph session for fans, who will be allowed to watch from atop the Lot 8 parking structure. Parking will be enforced and photo/video are prohibited.