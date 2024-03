First-year head coach DeShaun Foster and the UCLA football program’s new “Do More” mindset is already translating on the recruiting trail this week.

After adding to the 2025 class and landing his first commitment since taking over the program last month, Foster is looking even farther into the future and continuing to shed the previous stigma from the Chip Kelly era that the Bruins wait too long to show serious interest in recruits.

Jonah Smith, a wide receiver at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, was enamored enough following a visit last week and became the Bruins’ first commitment in the 2026 class with an announcement late Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame also was a contender in pursuit of Smith, who made 27 catches for 363 yards and eight touchdowns this past season as a sophomore at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei before transferring after the semester.