It’s another year, another fall camp for UCLA senior receiver Logan Loya.

Each year has come with more comfort in head coach Chip Kelly’s offense, more growth as a player. That growth isn’t just limited to the players, though.

While receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel “sticks to how he coaches,” Loya added that the roster turnover from year to year has come with some adjustment. The Bruins lost top receiver and Duke transfer Jake Bobo to the NFL after one year with the program and gained transfers J.Michael Sturdivant (California) and Kyle Ford (USC) this spring.

“(Neuheisel) grows every year, too, in how to coach receivers,” Loya said after Monday’s practice, the 11th of training camp. “Very, very, very smart football coach. He knows his ins and outs about everything, so it’s awesome to have him as a receivers coach.”