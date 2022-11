UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet is affectionately known as The Terminator. For opposing defenses, it’s “hasta la vista” when the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder squares his shoulders and has his next target in sight.

Charbonnet bowled over a host of Stanford defenders and hurdled another en route to 259 total yards, including a career-high-tying 198 yards rushing, and three touchdowns to power the now-No. 10 Bruins to a 38-13 win last Saturday.

“Probably the most physical [running back] we’ll see this year,” Cardinal linebacker Ricky Miezan said after the game. “One of the harder running backs to tackle in all of college football.”