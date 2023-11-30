UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore intends to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Bruins. Moore committed to UCLA as a 5-star pro style quarterback with a Rivals rating of 6.1 as part of their 2023 class.

Moore played at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School in Detroit, Michigan, choosing UCLA over hometown schools Michigan and Michigan State, two programs who he took many visits to. He also held offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Arizona State, Arkansas, and many other programs.

During his lone year with the Bruins, Moore played in nine games, going 114-213 for 1610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He needs to cut back on his interceptions, but aside from that he played well for a true freshman.

Given that quarterback is a major need for Michigan State right now, they seem like a very possible destination for him. You’d have to think they’re going to come at him hard. And then Michigan being the other hometown team has to be in the mix as well.

Other schools that he visited out of high school are Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Tennessee. There is a possibility that one of those programs gains traction with him, too.

The bottom line is there are going to be a lot of programs going after Moore, trying to sell him on him being their guy for the future. It’ll be interesting to see who emerges as the program that lands him.

For more on what this means for UCLA, make sure to check out BruinBlitz.com. They’ll take a deeper dive on what this means for the Bruins.