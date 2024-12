No. 22 UCLA will be looking to bounce back from its 2-point loss to UNC last week when it takes on No. 14 Gonzaga down the road in Inglewood as the two teams meet up at Intuit Dome to close out nonconference play for the Bruins.

Friday, head coach Mick Cronin plus UCLA players Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark spoke with reporters about the upcoming matchup against the Bulldogs and the week of work heading into Saturday's game.