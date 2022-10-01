PASADENA — UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson took a seat in front of the left microphone at the postgame press conference Friday night, after leading the Bruins to a 40-32 win over No. 15-ranked Washington, and looked visibly fumed.

There was an intensity still in his eyes, his voice all but gone, as if he was still in game mode.

The fifth-year senior had just thrown for 315 yards and three touchdowns, completing 24 of 33 passes without an interception, and added 53 yards rushing to go with another score.

Yet, all he could think about was a Pac-12 Conference power rankings compiled by Zachary Neel from Ducks Wire, a site dedicated to covering Oregon on the USA Today network. Thompson-Robinson took a screenshot of UCLA’s No. 7 slot and posted it to his Twitter account after the game at midnight. The first sentence read: “Have you ever seen a less impressive 4-0 team?”

“I’m reading through all the articles throughout the whole week,” Thompson-Robinson said. “People are saying that we’re the worst 4-0 team out there. They’re writing us off.

“I told you all on Monday: See if Washington can run with us—not the other way around. So, that’s my answer. … I’m turnt up.”

