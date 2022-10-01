News More News
Game Breakdown: Unbeaten UCLA thoroughly impressive in win over No. 15 UW

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 315 yards and 3 TDs and rushed for 53 yards and a score Friday night in UCLA's 40-32 win over No. 15-ranked Washington.
Tracy McDannald
Staff writer

PASADENA — After all the talk about No. 15-ranked Washington and its nation-leading offense, the UCLA football team reminded a national audience it can put up points too.

Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and UCLA withstood a late charge for a 40-32 win over Washington at the Rose Bowl.

The Huskies pulled to within eight points with 3:59 to play, but the Bruins ran out the clock.

The pre-game conversation also included a vaunted Huskies pass rush, but Thompson-Robinson engineered a masterful offensive performance. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 315 yards and got better on throws under pressure as the game went on.

UCLA (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) generated 499 yards of offense. Opponents had averaged just 10 points through the first three quarters against the Huskies, and the Bruins had more than double that midway through the second quarter.

UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo made six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns and receiver Kam Brown added a 15-yard touchdown catch. Running back Zach Charbonnet had 124 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), which came in with the third-most sacks in the country, produced just one sack. The offense also was held under 39 points for the first time this season.

Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leading passer, was 33-of-48 passing for 345 yards to go with four touchdowns and two interceptions -- by Stephan Blaylock and JonJon Vaughns. Two of those scores came after the Huskies trailed by 24 entering the fourth quarter.

Scoring summary

First quarter

10:28, Washington: QB Michael Penix Jr. to WR Rome Odunze, 33-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Peyton Henry), 7-0 Washington

7:06, UCLA: Safety, 7-2 Washington

2:54, UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 9-7 UCLA

Second quarter

12:41, Washington: PK Peyton Henry 50-yard field goal, 10-9 Washington

9:50, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson Robinson to WR Jake Bobo, 12-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 16-10 UCLA

8:02, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson Robinson to WR Kam Brown, 15-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 23-10 UCLA

2:29, UCLA: PK Nicholas Barr-Mira 24-yard field goal, 26-10 UCLA

Third quarter

11:35, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson Robinson 2-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 33-10 UCLA

5:40, Washington: QB Michael Penix Jr. to WR Jalen McMillan, 19-yard TD (2-point conversion NO GOOD), 33-16 UCLA

3:46, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson Robinson to WR Jake Bobo, 39-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 40-16 UCLA

Fourth quarter

12:04, Washington: QB Michael Penix Jr. to WR Devin Culp, 4-yard TD (2-point conversion GOOD, Ja’Lynn Polk), 40-24 UCLA

3:59, Washington: QB Michael Penix Jr. to WR Rome Odunze, 9-yard TD (2-point conversion GOOD, Jalen McMillan), 40-32 UCLA

Turning point of the game

Washington had just gifted UCLA on a pitch in the end zone that was fumbled and recorded as a Bruins safety early in the first quarter.

It was the start of a string of six Huskies drives that totaled 26 plays and produced just 64 yards, thanks in big part to a pair of Bruins interceptions.

UCLA did not allow a methodical opening Washington drive, complete with an explosive play, to become a trend.

Penix Jr., who came into the game with 20 completions of at least 20 yards, was limited to just three such plays.

Bruins offensive player of the game

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Thompson-Robinson had the full arsenal working.

After a 3-of-8 start, the fifth-year senior connected 14 of his next 18 throws to end the first half.

He was completely in his element—hurdling, side-stepping and playing with so much emotion that his voice was hoarse in the postgame interview room and his eyes had the look of someone who had yet to get out of game mode.

More on his play a bit later …

Bruins defensive player of the game

Safety Stephan Blaylock

The UCLA pass defense was the collective star of the game, particularly in response to Washington’s opening 10-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown.

Blaylock finally put an end to the struggles in third-and-long situations for a secondary that needed to step up against a trio of talented Huskies receivers. Blaylock stepped in front for an interception and 29-yard return to the Washington 15-yard line that the Bruins immediately capitalized on to push the lead to 23-10 early in the second quarter.

Then, just before halftime, UCLA linebacker JonJon Vaughns intercepted Penix Jr.

As a unit, the UCLA defense sent a number of blitzes in the opening quarter and desperately chased Penix Jr. before Laiatu Latu reached him for a second-quarter sack. It was the first time Penix Jr. was sacked through five games.

UCLA play of the game

The Bruins have been making a habit of making would-be tacklers miss—badly.

Running back Zach Charbonnet pulled out a few of the moves, but Thompson-Robinson turned a simple 2-yard touchdown into a highlight.

After already pulling out his signature hurdle earlier in the game, Thompson-Robinson showed he can slam on the brakes, too. He ran to his right, slowed up and made two Huskies collide before skipping into the end zone to push the UCLA lead to 33-10 with 11:35 left in the third quarter.

It was the last of 24 consecutive UCLA points before Washington ended the drought six minutes later.


Why UCLA won ...

Bruins first-year defensive coordinator Bill McGovern put together the most aggressive game plan to date and it paid off in a big way. UCLA had four tackles for a loss, including two sacks, and produced a pair of turnovers.

That aforementioned Washington receiving trio? The Bruins made it a two-receiver attack, as Huskies wideout Ja’Lynn Polk was limited to one catch for 15 yards. The three Washington receivers entered the game with averages between 16.3 to 19.7 yards per catch and none of them reached those numbers. Odunze’s 14.5 yards per catch led the way, but a good chunk of that damage was done on his 33-yard touchdown grab on the opening drive.

The defense allowed the Bruins to create an early cushion for Thompson-Robinson to work with and build on.

UCLA stats

Passing

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 24 of 33 for 315 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing

Zach Charbonnet: 22 carries for 124 yards, TD

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 10 carries for 53 yards, TD

Keegan Jones: 5 carries for 10 yards

Receiving

Jake Bobo: 6 catches for 142 yards, 2 TDs

Kam Brown: 5 catches for 44 yards, TD

Zach Charbonnet: 3 catches for 56 yards

Hudson Habermehl: 3 catches for 14 yards

Michael Ezeike: 2 catches for 25 yards

Kazmeir Allen: 2 catches for 6 yards

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala: 1 catch for 20 yards

Logan Loya: 1 catch for 11 yards

Keegan Jones: 1 catch for -3 yards

