PASADENA — After all the talk about No. 15-ranked Washington and its nation-leading offense, the UCLA football team reminded a national audience it can put up points too.

Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and UCLA withstood a late charge for a 40-32 win over Washington at the Rose Bowl.

The Huskies pulled to within eight points with 3:59 to play, but the Bruins ran out the clock.

The pre-game conversation also included a vaunted Huskies pass rush, but Thompson-Robinson engineered a masterful offensive performance. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 315 yards and got better on throws under pressure as the game went on.

UCLA (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) generated 499 yards of offense. Opponents had averaged just 10 points through the first three quarters against the Huskies, and the Bruins had more than double that midway through the second quarter.

UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo made six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns and receiver Kam Brown added a 15-yard touchdown catch. Running back Zach Charbonnet had 124 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), which came in with the third-most sacks in the country, produced just one sack. The offense also was held under 39 points for the first time this season.

Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leading passer, was 33-of-48 passing for 345 yards to go with four touchdowns and two interceptions -- by Stephan Blaylock and JonJon Vaughns. Two of those scores came after the Huskies trailed by 24 entering the fourth quarter.

