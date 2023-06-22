Amari Bailey, a freshman standout for UCLA last season, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 41st overall pick in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft in Brooklyn.

Despite missing a month with a foot injury, the Chicago native led all players with four Pac-12 Conference player of the week honors and eventually landed on the conference’s all-freshman team alongside teammate and Pac-12 freshman of the year Adem Bona.

In the NCAA tournament is where Bailey elevated his game. With national defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark out for the postseason, Bailey bumped his averages to 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 56.1% over the final six games between the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments.

“Amari is a super-talented young man with tremendous upside,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “He got better every day with us at UCLA, and he is going to have a long NBA career. We are very happy for Amari and proud to see him get drafted. All Bruins are excited that he chose UCLA, and we’re looking forward to watching him build his career as a Charlotte Hornet.”

Bailey is the UCLA program’s 124th all-time draft selection.

Earlier in the night, UCLA teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr. became the first player from the Pac-12 selected when the Miami Heat used the 18th overall pick to take him in the first round.

It marks the first time UCLA has had multiple players selected in the same draft since Aaron Holiday (first round, 23rd overall) and Thomas Welsh (second round, 58th overall) accomplished the feat in 2018. Overall, it is the 13th occurrence since the draft moved to a two-round format in 1989.