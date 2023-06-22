Clark’s choice to remain in the draft paid off Thursday, with the Minnesota Timberwolves taking the 6-foot-5 guard with the 53rd overall pick in the second round.

Jaylen Clark, the national defensive player of the year who had his junior season at UCLA cut short by injury, had a decision to make when the NBA draft deadline loomed at the end of May.

Clark, who was also the Pac-12 Conference defensive player of the year, averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. But it was his 2.6 steals, the nation’s fourth-best mark, that set the Riverside, Calif., native apart.

However, an Achilles injury in the regular-season finale in early March sidelined Clark for the season. He is not expected back on the court until early 2024, leaving many to wonder whether staying in the draft was the right choice.

“Jaylen had three great years in Westwood,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “He improved every season and finished his collegiate career as the national defensive player of the year. We were all heartbroken when Jaylen got injured at the end of the season. He deserved a better end to his career in Westwood, but we’re so thankful for his great effort as a Bruin. Jaylen is the best perimeter defender I’ve ever coached, and I am sure he will be just as good in the NBA once he comes back healthy. Minnesota is getting a winning player, and we are all so happy for J-Rock.”

Clark is the UCLA’s program’s 125th all-time draft selection, joining first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. (18th overall, Miami Heat) and second-round pick Amari Bailey (41st overall, Charlotte Hornets). It is the sixth time at least three Bruins have been selected in the same draft since the league moved to a two-round format in 1989.